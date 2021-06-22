Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

