Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 146.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

