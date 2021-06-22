Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $6,252,150. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.