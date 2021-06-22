Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $481.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

