Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 81.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter worth $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

