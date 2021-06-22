Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $152.09 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.65.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

