Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,823,967 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $510,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.58. The company had a trading volume of 124,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

