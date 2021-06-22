Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £25,363.56 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

David Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of Virgin Money UK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

Shares of LON VMUK traded down GBX 2.93 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.48 ($2.55). 694,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,375. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.91. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

VMUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.63 ($2.23).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

