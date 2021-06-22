Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $512,896.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,767.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,064 shares of company stock worth $2,983,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.94. 3,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

