Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $485.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

