Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 93,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

VMD opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

