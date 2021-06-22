Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $185.32

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.32 and last traded at $185.91, with a volume of 16336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.70.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.