Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.64 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

