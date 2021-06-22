Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VERA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

