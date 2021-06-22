Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1,098.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,672 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,712. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -230.48, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

