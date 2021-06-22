Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Position Boosted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 190.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $219,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,333. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

