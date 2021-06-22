Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.73. The company had a trading volume of 164,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,589. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $391.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

