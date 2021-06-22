Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.43.

