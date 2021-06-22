Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Trimmed by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

