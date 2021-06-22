VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.