Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 65,469 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 211,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

