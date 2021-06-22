Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $352.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

