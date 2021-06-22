Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $11.14 Million Investment in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,943,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.43% of Galiano Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

