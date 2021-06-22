Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

