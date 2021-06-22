Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,312 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cree by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

