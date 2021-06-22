Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 43,349 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

IONS opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

