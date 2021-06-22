Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,264,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.