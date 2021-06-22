Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.86) and the highest is ($3.23). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $320.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.68.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.