Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2,003.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 530,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.