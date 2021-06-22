Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 27,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

