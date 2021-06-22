Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco Sells 14,016 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of U traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,558,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

