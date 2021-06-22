United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.34. 74,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

