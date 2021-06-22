United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $27.70

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $26.99. United Fire Group shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

