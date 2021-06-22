United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $154,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

UAL opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.