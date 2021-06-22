UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $17.16 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $17.16 million and $2.19 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00632000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.06 or 0.07269635 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.