UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ING Groep by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

