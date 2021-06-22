UBS Group AG Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.