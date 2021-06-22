UBS Group AG Buys 15,072 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

