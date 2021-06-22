Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.12. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$21.00, with a volume of 213,542 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.77.

The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

