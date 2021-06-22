Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 4.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $245,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:A opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.