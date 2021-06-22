Troy Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

