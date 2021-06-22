Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Monday. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £196.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

