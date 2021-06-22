Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Monday. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £196.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.
Trifast Company Profile
