Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

