Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Financial Contrast

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 5.88 -$200.00 million $1.64 98.23 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 21 1 2.85 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $181.74, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.