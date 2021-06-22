Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,035 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average volume of 259 put options.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 797,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

