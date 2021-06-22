TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 161,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

TPIC opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

