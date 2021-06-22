TopBidder (BID) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $20,561.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00649706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.36 or 0.07142195 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,160 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.