Tom Quigley Purchases 15,000 Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) insider Tom Quigley bought 15,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

Shares of LON BIPS traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185.50 ($2.42). 254,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,810. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

