Titan Coin Trading Up 142.1% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 142.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $12.91 million and $1,944.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007672 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

