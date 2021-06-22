Timothy Emanuelson Sells 718 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.49. 2,173,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.69. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

